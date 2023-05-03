Tucker Carlson helped broker the deal that made Kevin McCarthy House speaker after 14 failed votes, text messages show
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Jason Koerner/Getty Images; REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz Tucker Carlson won concessions from Kevin McCarthy in a deal that made him House speaker, per his texts. Carlson said McCarthy agreed to put Rep. Thomas Massie on a…
