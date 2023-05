All Jenny Craig locations will imminently shutter, according to internal communications obtained by NBC News. Hourly employees at Jenny Craig weight loss centers were told by email that their last day was Tuesday, NBC reported. Corporate and salaried employees’ last day is set for Friday. Nexstar…



#alljennycraig #hourly #jennycraig #nexstar #carlsbad #valeriebertinelli #mariahcarey #jessicasimpson #jasonalexander #jennycraigs