Donald Trump said he was "surprised" that Prince Harry was invited to his father's coronation ceremony on Saturday. On Saturday, King Charles III will be officially crowned with his wife, Queen Camilla, at the country's first coronation in 70 years. He succeeds his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who…



#donaldtrump #charlesiii #queencamilla #elizabethii #meghanmarkle #meghan #harrymeghan #netflix #spare #charles