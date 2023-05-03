Real Madrid Closes In On Jude Bellingham To Rival Its Most Expensive Signing

Real Madrid Closes In On Jude Bellingham To Rival Its Most Expensive Signing

Upworthy

Published

European champion Real Madrid is moving closer towards signing 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham on a six-year deal that could eventually surpass what it paid for club record addition Eden Hazard, whom it recruited in 2019. Spanish outlet Marca reports the Bellingham transfer is soon to…

#realmadrid #judebellingham #edenhazard #spanish #marca #bellingham #borussiadortmund #diarioas #manchestercity #jackgrealish

Full Article