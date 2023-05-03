Real Madrid Closes In On Jude Bellingham To Rival Its Most Expensive Signing

European champion Real Madrid is moving closer towards signing 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham on a six-year deal that could eventually surpass what it paid for club record addition Eden Hazard, whom it recruited in 2019. Spanish outlet Marca reports the Bellingham transfer is soon to…



#realmadrid #judebellingham #edenhazard #spanish #marca #bellingham #borussiadortmund #diarioas #manchestercity #jackgrealish