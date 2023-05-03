Stock futures fall after the Federal Reserve hikes rates and bank contagion fears return: Live updates

Stock futures fell after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by another 25 basis points and investors' fears of contagion in the regional bank space returned. S&P 500 futures shed 0.59%. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.46%, and futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 183 points, or…



#federalreserve #pacwest #westernalliance #zionsbancorporation #jeffreygundlach #doubleline #siliconvalleybank #firstrepublic #jpmorganchase #closingbell