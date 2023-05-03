Louisiana Lawmakers Kill Minimum Wage Bill Day After Advancing Proposal to Raise Own Salaries

AP Photo/Stephen Smith A committee in the Louisiana House of Representatives rejected a bill that would raise the minimum wage in the state after another committee advanced a bill that would increase the lawmakers’ salaries. The House and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 8-4 Tuesday to advance…



