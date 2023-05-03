New York Times dismissed from lawsuit Trump brought over disclosure of his tax documents

A New York judge dismissed a 2021 lawsuit that former President Donald Trump brought against the New York Times and its journalists over the disclosure of his tax information in a 2018 Times article. With the order granting the Times’ motion to dismiss the Trump case against it and its…



#donaldtrump #times #trump #robertteed #newyorkconstitution #newyorks #firstamendment #charliestadtlander #alinahabba #marytrump