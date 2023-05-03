Barrick CEO Bristow rails against Ottawa’s interference in Canadian mining industry

Barrick ABX-T chief executive officer Mark Bristow is refusing to shut the door on accepting new investment from state-controlled Chinese companies, and questioned the move by Canada and the U.S. to clamp down on such investment in the North American mining sector. Last year, in an effort to…



#barrickabx #markbristow #northamerican #ottawa #tmacresources #shandong #barrick #zijinmining #veladero #argentina