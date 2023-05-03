The ‘Dune: Part 2’ Trailer Promises A Movie Even Better Than The Book

Dune is one of those classic novels that I have a bit of a strange relationship with. I fully acknowledge what an important work of science-fiction literature it is, and I think Frank Herbert really does have some fascinating, unique ideas throughout. It’s some stellar world and universe-building.…



#frankherbert #denisvilleneuve #dune #warnerbros #timothéechalamet #wonka #callme #spidermannowayhome #malcolmmarie #rebeccaferguson