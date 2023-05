Ukraine on Wednesday rejected Russian claims that it carried out a drone attack on the Kremlin overnight. Russia claimed it foiled a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin early Wednesday, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against President Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation…



#ukraine #russian #kremlin #vladimirputin #mykhailopodolyak #dmitrypeskov #subscribe #bloombergoriginals #bloombergquicktake #breakingnewson