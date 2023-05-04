‘Queen Charlotte’ Cast and Character Guide: Which ‘Bridgerton’ Characters Are in the Spinoff?

The “Bridgerton” spinoff, “Queen Charlotte,” whisks viewers away right back into the Regency Era world of Julia Quinn’s novels. Golda Rosheuvel returns to portray the older version of Queen Charlotte, whose storyline in \"Bridgerton” hints how important her coronation and marriage to King George…



#bridgerton #queencharlotte #regencyera #juliaquinns #goldarosheuvel #kinggeorge #adjoahandoh #ruthgemmell #ladyagathadanbury #ladyvioletbridgerton