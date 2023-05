The sight gives a premonition of what it will be like when the Sun swallows the inner planets - including Earth - in 5 billion years' time. For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet — not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp. Astronomers on Wednesday…



#sun #jupiter #morganmacleod #harvard #nature #mit #kishalayde #palomarobservatory #caltech #mansikasliwal