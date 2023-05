Three Colorado high school students have been charged with first-degree murder in a case in which a woman died after a large rock was thrown through her windshield, the district attorney said Wednesday. Alexa Bartell, 20, died after the landscaping rock struck her vehicle as she was driving down a…



#colorado #alexabartell #westminster #denver #nicholasmitch #karolchik #josephkoenig #zacharykwak #alexisking #bartell