King Charles' coronation artifacts: Orb, sceptre and a vandalized chair

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned in a ceremony full of history and tradition, though with some modifications. Camilla already swerved controversy by changing the diamonds on the crown she is due to wear, and a key piece of furniture present at the coronation bears the scars of a…



#charlesiii #queencamilla #camilla #westminsterabbey #stedward #crown #charlesii #imperialstatecrown #stmarycrown #buckinghampalace