Linda Lewis, British Singer Who Landed a Global Hit With ‘It’s In His Kiss,’ Dies at 72
Linda Lewis, the British vocalist who enjoyed hits in the 1970s with “It’s In His Kiss” and others, and was the envy of fellow singers due to her five-octave range, died Wednesday (May 3) at 72. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Dee Lewis Clay. “It is with the greatest sadness and…
