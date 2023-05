None Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) is amid its third and largest round of layoffs in the past year, joining the downsizing bandwagon. • None Unity is slashing roughly 600 jobs, about 8% of its workforce. Unity is also planning to reduce its global network of offices over the next few years to fewer…



#noneunitysoftwareinc #israeli #noneunity #noneunitys #nonetech #metaplatformsinc #meta #amazon #cominc #nonepriceaction