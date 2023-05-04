COO of Rochester manufacturer targeted by car thieves says system tells criminals 'it's OK to steal'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The head of a manufacturing company in Rochester hit by car thefts and vandalism said it feels like the whole system is telling teenagers it’s OK to steal. The latest theft happened late last week. Security camera video shows a silver minivan casing the parking lot of IntelliMetal…



#rochester #ny #intellimetal #mountreadboulevard #jeep #mattle #markwoodhams #woodhams #brean #josepeo