Santa Clara Councilmember Anthony Becker pleads not guilty to 49ers report leak

Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he leaked a confidential civil grand jury report to the San Francisco 49ers last year and then lied about it. Becker was indicted last month on a felony perjury charge and a misdemeanor charge for leaking…



