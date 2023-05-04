This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star
Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.Full Article
Billie Lourd has made a rare public statement to explain why she hasn't invited Carrie Fisher's siblings to her Hollywood Walk of..
The Star Wars actress's daughter did not invite her siblings to her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.