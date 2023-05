U.S. cattle producer Brad Kooima declined multiple, escalating bids from meatpackers seeking to buy his livestock to hold out for higher prices. His bargaining power is a dramatic reversal from three years ago, when cattle were plentiful and Kooima said he went seven weeks without getting a bid as…



#bradkooima #tysonfoodsinc #cargillinc #jbsusa #cargill #tomwindish #hanskabat #northamerican #hedgersedgecom #iowa