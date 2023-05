When Queen Elizabeth passed away last year, Sue Hurt threw a tea party with Fortnum & Mason Earl Grey tea, Union Jack bunting decorations and fresh-baked scones for her 8-year-old niece, who donned a tiara for the occasion. For the coming coronation of King Charles III , she’ll flip on the TV—and…



#queenelizabeth #suehurt #fortnum #earlgrey #charlesiii