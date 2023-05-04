Queen Camilla's coronation regalia: Heavy crown, consort's ring and scepter

On May 6, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in the first joint coronation of a king and queen consort for 86 years. Though the coronation service itself follows closely the form set out by the historical Anglo-Saxon kings, Buckingham Palace has announced that the…



#queencamilla #westminsterabbey #anglo #buckinghampalace #crownjewels #toweroflondon #yeomanwarders #camilla #princessdiana #queenelizabeth