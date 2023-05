Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he was convinced that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would face an international war crimes court when Ukraine wins the war that has been raging for over a year. In a speech titled “No Peace without Justice for Ukraine” given in The…



#volodymyrzelenskyy #russian #vladimirputin #ukraine #nopeace #hague #icc #kremlin #moscow #dmitry