King Charles III faces calls for slavery reparations from 12 countries

King Charles III should use his coronation to give "a formal apology" for "the horrific impacts" of slavery and colonialism and commence "a process of reparatory justice," according to campaigners in 12 countries where he is king. World leaders and royal family members will gather at Westminster…



#charlesiii #westminsterabbey #queencamilla #firstnations #britishmonarch #antigua #barbudaaotearoa #newzealand #bahamas #belize