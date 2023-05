Microsoft Corporation MSFT has made some significant updates to its search engine Bing and Edge browser. What Happened: Microsoft has upped the ante with new updates on Thursday. The latest updates to Bing and Edge allow users to perform multimedia searches, keep chat history while browsing the…



#bing #edge #bingandedge #bingai #newactions #appletv #chathistoryis #bingchat #openai #opentable