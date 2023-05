The First Amendment protects many of our most cherished rights, including the right to petition the government. Sylvia Gonzalez did just that and the controversy over the petition she led landed the grandmother and city council member in a Texas jail. Now she’s asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let…



#firstamendment #sylviagonzalez #ussupremecourt #castlehills #sanantonio #soviet #lavrentiyberia #firstamendments #supremecourt