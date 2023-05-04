Star Wars Day: Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, Uses the Force in Google Search Easter Egg

Grogu, better known to his legion of fans as Baby Yoda from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” has infiltrated the Googleplex. Type “Grogu” or “Baby Yoda” into the Google Search bar — and the diminutive creature appears in the lower right-hand section of the screen. When you click or tap on Grogu, he…



#babyyoda #googlesearch #pedropascal #bookofbobafett #google #disney #lucasbullen #thiseasteregg #lucasfilm #imperial