Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Says a Hard-Landing Recession Is in the Cards, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

Many financial experts are talking up the prospect of a recession hitting this year and one legendary investor agrees with that line of thought. “We’re gonna have a hard landing and a bad recession in the U.S,” Stanley Druckenmiller has said, “probably sometime later this year.“ Druckenmiller now…



#stanleydruckenmiller #duquesnefamilyoffice #tipranks #chevron #eps #dividend #aristocrat #cvx #permian #holds