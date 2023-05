Historian David Starkey Claims Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Is Not “Grounded” In British Culture

British historian David Starkey made an appearance on a pre-Coronation broadcast on GB News Thursday, where he claimed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was not sufficiently “grounded” in British culture. The disgraced historian made the claim after host Andrew Pierce appeared to suggest that Coronation…



#davidstarkey #gbnews #rishisunak #andrewpierce #coronation #starkey #twitter #liztruss #tudor #sajidjavid