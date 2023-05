Over the years, May 4th has become known as Star Wars Day, thanks to a clever pun involving the franchise's most iconic line. Today is May 4th — otherwise known as Star Wars Day among many fans of the space-opera franchise. But how did this informal celebratory day come about? According to…



#londoneveningnews #margaretthatcher #episodeiva #mayfourth #eveningnews #georgelucas #lucasfilm #disney #disneyplus #forceawakens