Stock market today: Wall Street sinks as bank fears flare

Stocks are sinking on Wall Street Thursday as worries crank higher about a cracking U.S. banking system. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in midday trading as several market-moving forces swirled, from the latest rate increase by the European Central Bank to a report indicating more U.S. workers got…



#europeancentralbank #pacwestbancorp #pacwest #phoenix #westernalliance #firsthorizon #tdbankgroup #firstrepublicbank #jpmorganchase #jpmorganchases