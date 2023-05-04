The Love Story of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Published
In 2005, King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales married his longtime love, Camilla Parker Bowles. The marriage of the then Prince Charles and Camilla was the culmination of a love affair that spanned five decades, scandalizing England, the greater world, and Queen Elizabeth II herself.…
#charlesiii #princeofwales #camillaparkerbowles #princecharles #camilla #elizabethii #princessdiana #kingcharles #camillafirstmeet #camillashand