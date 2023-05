A verdict has been reached in British pop star Ed Sheeran’s copyright infringement trial in which he’s accused of taking part of the melody of the Marvin Gaye soul classic “Let’s Get it On” in his hit “Thinking Out Loud.” The jury reached an unanimous verdict, a requirement in the case, after the…



#edsheeran #marvingaye #letsgetiton #thinkingoutloud #manhattan #edtownsend #marvingayes #sheeran