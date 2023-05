AOC And NYC Mayor Adams In Giant Spat Over Death Of Michael Jackson Impersonator In Subway Choking Incident Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are in a spat over the recent choking death of Jordan Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who died after passengers…



#aoc #michaeljackson #newyorkcity #ericadams #jordanneely #marine #ftrain #neely #nypd #manhattan