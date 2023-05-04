Ed Sheeran Found Not Guilty In “Thinking Out Loud” Copyright Case

A jury found today that Ed Sheeran did not wrongfully copy Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On” with his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.” The jury reached a unanimous verdict after just under three hours of deliberations. The lawsuit was brought by the heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the…



