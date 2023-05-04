Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable for Infringing on Copyright for Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’

Ed Sheeran was found not liable Thursday in Manhattan federal court on a copyright claim alleging that he lifted key elements from the Marvin Gaye ’70s hit “Let’s Get It On” for his own “Thinking Out Loud.” The verdict that found him not liable for copyright infringement came after just a few…



