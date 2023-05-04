UK Republicans call for Saturday's coronation to be the last

On his way to be crowned this week, King Charles III will travel by gilded coach through streets swathed in red, white and blue Union flags — and past a warning from history. At Trafalgar Square stands a large bronze statue of King Charles I, the 17th-century monarch deposed by Parliament and…



#kingcharlesiii #blueunion #trafalgarsquare #parliament #grahamsmith #caribbean #elizabethii #westminsterabbey #glasgow #scottishsexpistols