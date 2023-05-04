‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ To Remain In Production In UK During Writers Strike Alongside ‘House Of The Dragon’

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon' The writers strike, so far, has not affected production on Amazon series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s House of the Dragon, both of which are currently shooting in the UK. As Deadline has previously reported,…



#amazon #hbo #season2 #rings #jdpayne #patrickmckay #lindseyweber #callumgreene #jabayona #belénatienza