Will Poulter had a lengthy process to get in and out of character. The British actor, 30, joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a flying, super-strong — and very golden — adversary for the group of misfit heroes to take on. Poulter tells PEOPLE it…



#marvelcinematic #adamwarlock #guardians #galaxyvol #subscribe #royalfamily