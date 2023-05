NEW YORK — Donald Trump has not attended the civil trial in which E. Jean Carroll is accusing him of rape, but jurors watched the former president defend himself Thursday. In a videotaped deposition played in Manhattan federal court, he justified statements he made in the infamous “Access…



#donaldtrump #ejeancarroll #manhattan #accesshollywood #robertakaplan #carroll #bergdorfgoodman #trump #maralago #marlamaples