May The 4th Be With The Shorts: Regional Bank Rout Sparks Bond & Bullion Bid Soaring job cuts (Challenger Gray), increasing jobless claims, rising unit labor costs, paint a very stagflationary picture (and an ECB rate-hike didn't help) with Jay Powell's favorite yield-curve-based recession…



#challengergray #ecb #jaypowell #wal #pacw #goldmansachs #hf #goldman #ctatrigger #spxshortthreshold