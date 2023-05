Online travel agency Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reported in Q1 FY2023 quarter, with revenue up 40.2% year on year to $3.78 billion. Booking made a GAAP profit of $266 million, improving on its loss of $700 million, in the same quarter last year. Is now the time to buy Booking? Access our full…



#bookingholdings #pricelinegroup #booking