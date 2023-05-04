Linda Lewis Dies: Singer For Yusuf/Cat Stevens, David Bowie, Rod Stewart Was 72

British singer Linda Lewis, who scored a string UK solo hits in the 1970s but is most widely known as one of the era’s most in-demand back-up singers who recorded with Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens, David Bowie, T. Rex and Rod Stewart, died at her home on May 3. She was 72. Her death was announced by…



#lindalewis #yusufislamcatstevens #davidbowie #trex #rodstewart #deelewisclay #lewisclay #lindaannfredericks #westham #atasteofhoney