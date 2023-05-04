Biden is expected to tap Air Force chief to be nation’s next top military officer

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Gen. C.Q. Brown, the Air Force’s top officer and the first Black person to lead any branch of the military, to succeed Gen. Mark Milley as the next Joint Chiefs chair, two people familiar with the discussion said on Thursday. If confirmed, Brown would…



