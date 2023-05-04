Sons of 'El Chapo' deny U.S. allegations of fentanyl trafficking

Sons of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán have denied accusations made by U.S. prosecutors last month, saying in a letter that they have no involvement in the production and trafficking of the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl. The letter was provided to The Associated Press by…



