Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Are Rumored to Be Dating & Fans Are Having a Field Day

Taylor Swift is single, which means that the dating rumors have begun to flood in. Since her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn became public last month, the “Bejeweled” singer has already been linked to her “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)(10-Minute Version)” short film star Dylan O’Brien,…



#taylorswift #joealwyn #alltoowell #dylanobrien #formula1 #fernandoalonso #bradleycooper #mattyhealy #sun #healy