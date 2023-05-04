Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan Say They Never Filmed in Person With Celine Dion for ‘Love Again’

Audiences may see Love Again stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in several scenes with Celine Dion, but what they see may not be all that it seems. The duo recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that they never actually filmed any scenes in person with the Grammy-winning artist in…



#samheughan #celinedion #entertainmentweekly #grammy #choprajonas #hollywood #dionheughan #celine #miraray #robburns