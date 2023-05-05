Donald Trump seeks to move New York criminal case to federal court

Donald Trump ‘s lawyers have asked a federal court to take control of his New York City criminal case. They argued Thursday that the former president can’t be tried in the state court where his historic indictment was brought because the alleged conduct occurred while he was in office. In court…



#donaldtrump #newyorkcity #trump #echoingtrumps #susannecheles #manhattan #alvinbragg #rebeccaroiphe #newyorklawschool #universityofiowa