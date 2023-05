The Crime Of 'Talking To Tucker Carlson' Authored by Naomi Wolf via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The whole world is commenting on and speculating about the abrupt departure of former Fox commentator Tucker Carlson from that network. Dr. Naomi Wolf, author of “The Bodies of Others: The New…



#crimeof #tuckercarlson #naomiwolf #epochtimes #waragainsthuman #charlesschumer #murdochs #homophobicfrat #left #bayarea