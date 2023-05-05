2023 Latin Grammys Move To Sevilla Highlights Global Impact Of Latin Music

The 2023 Latin Grammys is breaking from tradition. The awards show is leaving the U.S. for the first time since its inception in 2000. The Latin Recording Academy announced today it will hold its first-ever international Latin Grammy Awards in Sevilla, Spain. "We are confident that it will be a…



#latingrammys #latingrammyawards #sevilla #spain #manuelabud #juntadeandalucía #andalucía #televisaunivision #newartist #latin